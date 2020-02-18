Amala Paul Defends Dhanush, Says Divorce With AL Vijay Was Her Decision

Amala Paul's personal life seems to be in the public eye after her ex-father-in-law AL Azhagappan gave an explosive interview to an online portal. In the interview, Azhagappan revealed that popular South Indian actor Dhanush had a hand in AL Vijay and Amala Paul's divorce. Now, weeks later the actor has responded to Azhagappan's claims. Here is all you need to know.

Amala Paul reveals the reason for her divorce with AL Vijay

In a recent interview with an online portal, Amala Paul revealed that her divorce with AL Vijay was due to personal reasons, which she seemed hesitant to reveal. But the actor cleared that her divorce with Vijay was her decision, and nobody influenced her for it. In the interview published on an online portal, the actor also revealed that Dhanush is a well-wisher and he had no hand in the divorce.

However, veteran director AL Azhagappan, father of AL Vijay, a few weeks ago, in an interview with an online portal blamed Dhanush for AL Vijay and Amala Paul's divorce. He said that the family did not want Amala to continue acting after marriage. Initially, the actor seemed okay with the decision. But when Dhanush offered her Amma Kanakku, things started getting bitter. Amala accepted the role, which reportedly led to her divorce. However, neither of the parties have confirmed the reports.

Amala Paul responds to marriage rumours

Amala in an old interview with an online portal had revealed that she is in a serious relationship with a mysterious guy. So, when asked about her marriage plans, the actor exclaimed that there is still time for marriage. She is reported to be concentrating more on work. The actor is awaiting the release of her upcoming thriller- Adho Andha Paravai Pola, which is reported to hit the screens on February 28, 2020. The movie, starring Amala Paul and Ashish Vidyarthi in the lead, is reported to be an action-packed movie.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Amala Paul Instagram)

