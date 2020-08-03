Amala Paul Gives An Epic Reply To A Troll On Latter’s ‘Who Destroyed AL Vijay?’ Question

Amala Paul recently had the most befitting reply to a troll who asked her 'who destroyed her ex-husband Al Vijay'. For the unversed, Amala had divorced film producer Al Vijay in the year 2017 which had taken the entire South Indian film industry by shock. Amala had taken to her social media to share a post on a piece of frightening news about toxic love below which the troll had asked this question. However, the actor managed to come up with a suitable reply for the troll.

Also Read: Riythvika Shuts Down Troll Who Mocked Her With Casteist Remark; Netizens Laud Her

Amala Paul's reply to the troll

Amala shared a post wherein she had narrated about a spine-chilling incident about a husband who had brutally murdered his wife who was moving out from his life to start afresh. She also stated that people should strive to come out of a toxic relationship or marriage without thinking about being judged by society. While fans lauded her for speaking up on this powerful subject, one of the users asked her on the comment section on 'Who destroyed AL Vijay'.

Amala was quick to respond. The actor replied that it was self-love and self-respect. The Ratsasan actor was also praised by some other netizens for her apt reply to the troll. Take a look at her post as well as her reply to the user.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Pens His Thoughts On 'worries & Difficulties' As He Battles COVID-19

Amala Paul's take on a toxic relationship

Talking about the post shared by the actor, it started with the words, 'If It Is Destroying You, Then It Is Not Love.' She then shared some comments of the netizens on the horrifying news. The Aadai actor then gave out a riveting message on toxic love and relationship. She stated that one should never return to a place that threatens to break or erase them. She added that in this process, everyone will expect a person to compromise or adjust to such a situation.

Also Read: Shriya Saran Asks Fans To 'find Her' In Latest Post With Amitabh Bachchan

She also highlighted the concept of 'victim-blaming' in a society wherein the victim will be called a sinner or arrogant by the others. Amala went on to say that a woman who takes a stand for herself in such a situation, will only be shamed by the others. The actor urged her fans to not be ashamed with themselves in such a situation and also cleared the fact that if someone continues to hurt a person on the name of love, then that relationship cannot be categorized as love.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.