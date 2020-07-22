Riythvika Shuts Down Troll Who Mocked Her With Casteist Remark; Netizens Laud Her

Tamil actor Riythvika, who is known for her role in films like Madras, Paradesi, Oru Naal Koothu, Kabali, and much more, took the Internet by storm after giving a befitting reply to a cyberbully on her social media handle. Riythvika was mocked on Twitter with a casteist comment and chose to shut down the troll with a strong reaction. The actor did not only reply to it positively but also went on to 'thank' the bully for his comments on her beauty.

The actor also captioned the post by saying that one must try to live as human beings as a casteless society. She also wrote saying that many have been painting certain castes on her but she added that she belongs to the opposite side. Take a look at her post below.

Translated, the comment reads: "In their prime, even pigs look beautiful" (referring to Riythvika's photo)

And the reply reads:

"Very glad to stand up for the cause of the Dalit community, privileged even.

I was born into a dominant caste that was criminally oppressing Dalits

Let us uphold humanity and live in a casteless society.

Though I wasn't born a Dalit, in some ways I am a Dalit woman myself

Because women are also oppressed by men

Men like you, who wear the sin of oppressing every other gender and community around you

I thank you for commenting on my beauty or the lack thereof

P.S. Dalit women are more beautiful than me"

Seeing this post, fans went all out to support and praise the actor. Netizens went all out to laud the actor for her reply and also told her to take the matter further as what he did was just wrong. One of the fans wrote, “Huge respect for you”. While the other one said, “Do take legal action against him, madam”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Put his face openly madam.We should expose these kind of peoples. pic.twitter.com/5YhBPSQAYU — Prabu Prashanth (@PrabuTheGreat) July 20, 2020

Do take legal action against him madam. — Prabu Prashanth (@PrabuTheGreat) July 20, 2020

Also read | Rajinikanth's Movies From 'Kabali' To 'Ethiran' That Are Must-watch For Movie Lovers

Well manner and decent reaction ! Lots of respect! He is a racist. @chennaipolice_ police should take action .. — MurugeshRAM Ranadev (@murugeshram1986) July 20, 2020

U nailed it❤ — Mannu (@mannu_talks) July 20, 2020

so நீங்க தலித் இல்லனு சொல்ல வாரிங்க அதுக்கு தானே இந்த பதிவு ok ok



Don't give any pay attention to the negative comments.. just ignore and don't be give explanation about your caste and character.. — Ganeshmoorthy (@gmoorthy55) July 21, 2020

Also read | Tamil Bigg Boss Season 4 Set To Premiere, Makers To Officially Announce Soon

Also read | Rajinikanth Starrer 'Kabali' Is First Indian Film To Release In Malay Language? Know Facts

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Athiyan Athirai’s Gundu alongside Dinesh, Anandhi and Munishkanth pivotal roles. The film was lauded by fans and movie buffs for the acting skill and storyline. She will next be seen in Anoop Panicker’s Cadaver. She will be seen sharing screen space with Amala Paul and Munishkanth in lead roles. The movie is currently in its post-production stage and is expected to release in 2020.

Also read | Rajinikanth's Worst Movies According To Rotten Tomatoes; From 'Kabali' To 'Kaala'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.