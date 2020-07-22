Shriya Saran Asks Fans To 'find Her' In Latest Post With Amitabh Bachchan

Recently, actor Shriya Saran shared a priceless throwback picture with Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of his 1991 film, Khuda Gawah. The picture features Amitabh Bachchan draped in a Khadi shawl, while a young Shriya Saran can be seen smiling at the camera, dressed in a white-red sweater with a few kids. In the caption, Shriya asked fans to find her in the picture. Take a look at the picture.

Also Read | When Amitabh Bachchan's Wife Jaya Walked Out Of His Film's Screening

Shriya Saran's Instagram picture with Amitabh

Also Read | 'Day Is Filled With Your Love': Amitabh Bachchan Pens Note Amid Ongoing COVID-19 Treatment

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan confirmed on Twitter that he has contracted the novel Coronavirus infection. Wishing Bachchan a speedy recovery, Shriya recalled the time when she met the actor with an evocative post. In her caption, Shriya Saran remarked that Bachchan’s humility made her entire family his biggest fan. Adding to the same, the actor remarked that she has enjoyed, loved, appreciated and admired his work. Through her post, Saran also wished a speedy recovery for his family. Take a look at the post shared by the actor:

Also Read | MS Dhoni To Feature In Advertisement For The First Time With Amitabh Bachchan: Report

What's next for Amitabh Bachchan and Shriya Saran?

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is next scheduled to be seen with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have left no stone unturned for the movie's success as the much-anticipated period drama has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram and Keerthi Suresh. Reportedly, the sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai, and the dense jungles of Thailand. The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh in the leading roles, Brahmastra is reportedly a three-part film and the first part was expected to hit the theatres in 2020.

Meanwhile, Shriya Saran is currently gearing up for her next, Tadka. Starring Ali Fazal, Taapsee Pannu and Shriya Saran in the leading roles, Tadka is directed by Prakash Raj. Expected to release in 2021, the film also stars Lillete Dubey, Murli Sharma and Nana Patekar in prominent roles.

Also Read | When Amitabh Bachchan's Wife Jaya Walked Out Of His Film's Screening

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.