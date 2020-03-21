Amala Paul Ties The Knot With Boyfriend Bhavinder Singh In A Secret Ceremony, Pics Here

Amala Paul has tied the knot with her boyfriend and singer Bhavinder Singh. Wedding pictures of the couple which has gone viral on social media. It is yet unknown when the wedding took place. Social media was flooded with pictures from the couple’s wedding ceremony after Bhavinder shared the pictures on his Instagram page and later deleted them. Amala and Bhavinder have been in a relationship for close to two years now.

The couple has been living together in Delhi. She recently spoke about her boyfriend without revealing his identity in an interview. "The person I have become and the way I look at my work, I owe it to him. Only a mother can give unconditional love with sacrifice. This person has also proved that he can be sacrificing and quitting his job to be with me and support me because he knows my passion."

Amala Paul gets hitched

When some photographs, of Amala Paul and Bhavninder Singh, which looked like wedding pictures to fans started doing the round on the internet, it created a storm among their fans. This later turned into confusion and left the fans wondering as friends close to the actor reportedly denied the reports and said that Amala has not gotten married and is still single.

Despite her friends claiming that she is single, it must be brought to light that during the promotions of her film Aadai, Amala Paul had revealed in front of media portals that she was in a relationship with someone but refrained from revealing the name. However, now reports have confirmed that the actress did indeed tie the knot.

