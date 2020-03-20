Did Amala Paul Get Married To Her 'boyfriend' Bhavninder Singh?

Recently there have been speculations doing the rounds on the internet where it is being assumed that actor Amala Paul has tied the knot with her live-in boyfriend, Bhavninder Singh. Bhavninder Singh is a Mumbai based singer who had posted pictures with Amala Paul which sparked the rumours of them dating each other. It must be brought to light that the pictures were later taken down as well. Read on to know more.

Has Amala Paul gotten married to someone secretly?

When some photographs, of Amala Paul and Bhavninder Singh, which looked like wedding pictures to fans started doing the round on the internet, it created a storm among their fans. This later turned into confusion and left the fans wondering as friends close to the actor reportedly denied the reports and said that Amala has not gotten married and is still single.

Despite her friends claiming that she is single, it must be brought to light that during the promotions of her film Aadai, Amala Paul had revealed in front of media portals that she was in a relationship with someone but refrained from revealing the name. Check out the pictures below which have been cited as the actor’s wedding pictures.

Amala Paul and Bhavninder Singh pictures together

The south Indian actor was married to A. L. Vijay who is a filmmaker and director in the South Indian film industry. The two were married for three years from 2014 to 2017.

Is Amala Paul Dating Bhavninder Singh? Know About Her Rumoured Mystery Man

