Amid COVID Crisis, Actor Vijay Antony Cuts Down On His Pay Check For The Next Film; Read

With rising number od COVID-19 or the novel Coronavirus positive cases across the country, several celebrities and film industry persona are donating in cash and kind to the ones who require help. In this time of distress, the celebrities are either contributing to the state or the central relief funds.

In a unique move, the celebrity who is acting according to the situation is the popular Kollywood actor Vijay Antony. He made sure that his producers do not suffer under the coronavirus situation and cut down on his salary.

Vijay Antony is looking out for his film’s producers

The Kolaigaran fame actor, Vijay Antony had cut on 25% of his salary to help ease the pressure during tumultuous situation after the lockdown. His action was appreciated by T Siva. T Siva urged that fellow industry celebs and technicians should also take a lesser amount to help the film’s producers.

This move came after major production house in the south industry are suffering after a delay in releases after the nationwide lockdown as per reports.

T Siva is all praises for the actor who will be a part of the producer's next venture Agni Siragugal. He also released a formal thanking note for the actor. He mentioned in the statement that it is very considerate of Vijay Antony to take home lesser than the signed amount after the lockdown has threatened to hamper the business for over 45 days since March 25. The film’s release is also uncertain at the moment. He urged similar to Antony, many people must come ahead to help the producers not incur a bigger cost.

Producers of several other ventures have applauded the actor’s decision to take a lesser salary. The actor is the talk of the Kollywood industry at the moment.

Meanwhile, Vijay Antony has worked in the film, Tamizharasan. The actor had finished filming for Agni Siragugal. Furthermore, he will also be seen in Khaki in the lead role. Reports suggest that the actor was juggling between the production process of all three films. All three of his films are in the editing process at the moment. Otherwise, Vijay Antony has done promising roles in Pichaikkaran, Saithan, Kaali, Naan and Salim.

