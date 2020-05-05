Kamal Haasan Compares Coronavirus To World War II, Says 'It Will Change The World'

Kamal Haasan, often known for expressing his views out in the open, recently talked about coronavirus. The actor compared the COVID-19 situation to that of the devastating World War II, and also hoped that the COVID-19 crisis will offer everyone, especially the younger generation a new perspective. Further in an interview with a leading daily, Kamal Haasan also talked about how leprosy and plague changed the face of Europe.

Black Death, reportedly occurred in 1346, is one of the most fatal pandemics to have ever seen by the world. The pandemic originated in Asia travelled via the Silk Route to Europe, where it destroyed the economy and took millions of lives. Talking about the same, actor Kamal Haasan exclaimed that the great debacles have always taught mankind to introspect and reiterate their perspective, and also has led to greatest inventions. He gave examples of Genghis Khan, who is attributed to bringing in the Silk Route, and others who strived during crisis or debacles.

Talking more about COVID-19 crisis, Kamal Haasan reportedly said he believes people have understood their civic duties, and have learned the lesson that being selfish would not do any good. He also talked about the change he is seeing around him, where everyone is into deep introspection and is caring for the other habitats.

What's next for Kamal Haasan?

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan, who is in Chennai in home-quarantine is soon expected to join the sets of Shankar's Indian 2. The shooting of the upcomer was stalled a few days back after a fire broke on the sets of the film. However, Kamal Haasan is reported to join the sets of Indian 2 soon after the COVID-19 crisis settles down.

Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead is reported to be the sequel to Haasan's hit 1996 movie of the same name. Besides the upcomer, Kamal Haasan is reported to reunite with Gautham Vasudev Menon for Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2. The upcoming film is reported to be the sequel to Kamal Haasan's 2006 hit movie Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. While the original featured Jyothika, Prakash Raj, and Daniel Bajaj in pivotal roles, the cast and crew of the upcomer are yet to be announced.

