Premier League Return: Club Doctors Raise Safety Issues On Players Contracting Coronavirus

Doctors of several Premier League clubs have raised concerns with the league chiefs over their own safety amidst talks of a Premier League return. There have been talks on an early Premier League return with several ideas being put forward amidst the lockdown due to coronavirus in UK.

Premier League return: Doctors expect insurance cover

According to the BBC, the club doctors have raised a major concern pertaining to their own health and safety. The medics have sought assurances from the clubs, which might be in the form of a decent insurance cover for themselves if the players contract coronavirus on a possible Premier League return. The league has also been requested to clarify on issues relating to the Premier League's testing of players, suggesting that a player will be tested twice a week.

Premier League return: Doctors discuss Premier League Project Restart

June 8 has been earmarked as the date for a possible Premier League return. Doctors of the 20 clubs have held discussions on the Premier League Project Restart as well. The Premier League Project Restart is a five-point framework to ensure the Premier League return and has been approved by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office.

Premier League return: Premier League fixtures behind closed doors

Amid recent reports, utmost care needs to be taken in following social distancing norms, which has been echoed in the Premier League Project Restart as well. There is also a general understanding between the clubs that the remaining Premier League fixtures shall be played behind closed doors to avoid any further spread of coronavirus in UK.

