Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Nani & More Attend Event Together; 'priceless' Pic Goes Viral

Several superstars from the Indian film industry took fans by surprise as they recently attended an event together, and the pictures have gone viral on social media. Amitabh Bachchan, director Prashanth Neel, Prabhas, Nag Ashwin, Dulquer Salmaan and Nani posed for a star-studded picture, that broke the internet. The group came together for the inauguration of the new office of Vyjayanthi Movies, which is bankrolling the upcoming film, Project K.

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan was spotted alongside some much-loved celebrities from the film industry including Prabhas, Dulquer Salmaan, Nag Ashwin, Nani and Prashanth Neel. The group looked dapper as they opted for casual outfits and wrapped their arms around each other as they smiled from ear to ear. They arrived for the inauguration of Vyjayanthi Movies' new office and fans could not believe they were seeing so many 'legends' in the same frame.

Several fans and followers took to social media as they reacted to the picture that has been doing the rounds online. They could not believe their eyes when they saw the star-studded picture and a Twitter user called it a 'Salaar and Project K crossover' as the stars of both the much-awaited films came together. While Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas gear up for Project K, Prashanth Neel and Prabhas look forward to the release of Salaar. They called it a 'priceless' picture and wrote, "So many legends in one frame". They flooded the comments section of the picture with heart emoticons and sent the actors heaps of love.

More about Project K

Prabhas will play the lead role in Project K alongside the Bollywood star, Deepika Padukone, and fans can't wait to see what the duo has in store for them. The film will also see Disha Patani playing a pivotal role and is touted to be a sci-fi film. The upcoming movie will be helmed by Nag Ashwin and is expected to release in 2023 in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

