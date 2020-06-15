AMMA Ready To Talk To Producer's Association Over Actors' Remuneration Soon

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) recently expressed that they are ready to have a meeting with the Kerala Film Producers Association to discuss about the pay cut of actors. According to a media report, AMMA and FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) have forwarded a letter to the Producer's Association communicating the same on Thursday. Meanwhile, AMMA also expressed their disappointment over the Producer's Association's decision not to remain discreet about the remuneration issue.

In a recent interview with an online portal, Edavela Babu, a member of AMMA, said that the association is disappointed over the Producer's Association's decision to discuss the remuneration issue with the public even before addressing it with AMMA. He lastly exclaimed that rather than sending a letter to AMMA, the Producer's Association should have elaborately discussed with them over a phone call or could have connected to anyone from the AMMA team. However, the Producer's Association went public and talked to everyone about the issue.

The AMMA member also revealed that they would conduct a meeting with the Producer's Association soon after Mohanlal returns from Chennai. Mohanlal, who is President of AMMA is currently stuck in Chennai due to lockdown. The meeting between AMMA and the Producer's Association is soon expected.

A few weeks ago, Producer's Association had requested all the A-list movie actors to reduce their fees by 25-50% until the film industry recovers from the losses incurred due to lockdown. The Producer's Association conducted a meeting last week, after which, the Producer's Association's president Rejaputhra Renjith revealed to an online portal that the association has decided to slash 50 per cent of the production costs of all upcoming Malayalam movies.

He believed that a reduction in production cost would keep the film industry afloat during the COVID crisis. The Kerala Film Producer's Association's president also revealed that the members of the association would have another meeting with other film bodies and will pass the directive thereafter.

Following government permission, the Malayalam movie industry is reportedly looking at starting work on their stalled projects. As per reports, around 66 Malayalam movies at different stages of production will soon resume work. Malayalam films like Manju Warrier's Lalitham Sundaram, Mammootty's The Priest, and Mohanlal's Ram among others would be reportedly the first set to resume production. Some media reports also state that the authorities have issued strict-warning to shoot indoors, which would as a result restrict the shooting of new films.

