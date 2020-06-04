Mollywood Producers Want Actors To Reduce Their Remuneration In The Post-lockdown Phase?

Following government permission, the Malayalam movie industry is reportedly looking at starting work on their stalled projects. With shooting about to begin, Malayalam movie producers are reportedly in talks with the Mollywood stars over remuneration. According to reports, Mollywood producers have requested the movie actors to reduce their fees until the film industry recovers from the losses incurred due to lockdown.

Also Read | Malayalam Actors Who Have A Different Name For Their Screen Presence

In March this year, the shooting of many Malayalam movies was stalled due to the lockdown imposed to curtail coronavirus. After months in lockdown, the Malayalam movie industry will soon begin shooting, and in a bid to reduce the production cost and keep the film industry afloat, many Mollywood producers have reportedly urged big stars of the film industry to reduce their remuneration. However, neither the producer's association in Kerala or Malayalam actors have confirmed the news.

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, & Other Malayalam Actors Who Debuted In The Last Decade

Recently, Mani Ratnam in a tête-à-tête conversation with an online portal also spoke along the reported line of Mollywood producers. He said that stars and film technicians must reduce their fees to bring down the production cost and keep the film industry afloat. Mani Ratnam also expressed that the government too must help the film industry to get back on its feet.

As per reports, around 66 Malayalam movies at different stages of production will soon resume work. Malayalam films like Manju Warrier's Lalitham Sundaram, Mammootty's The Priest, and Mohanlal's Ram among others would be reportedly the first set to resume production. Some media reports also state that the authorities have issued strict-warning to shoot indoors, which would as a result restrict the shooting of new films.

Also Read | Female Malayalam Actors Who Shined In The Last Decade; Parvathy, Keerthy Suresh & Others

Also Read | Sasi Kalinga's Demise | Malayalam Actors Pay Tribute To The Veteran Actor

A few days ago, Malayalam television serials' shooting has as resumed as per reports. Popular Malayalam television serials like Kasthooriman, Vanambadi, and Seetha Kalyanam were the first ones to telecast fresh episodes. However, the Kerala government has allowed the makers to shoot the serials indoors only taking necessary precautions.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.