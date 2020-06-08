Kerala Film Producers Decide To Cut Production Cost By Half Amid COVID-19 Crisis

A report published on an online portal revealed that a few members of the Kerala Film Producers Association had a meeting on Friday to discuss movie shootings amid the COVID crisis. According to the report, the Kerala film producers have called coronavirus the worst ever crisis to have hit the film industry. Following the meeting, Kerala Film Producers Association's president Rejaputhra Renjith revealed to an online portal that the association has decided to slash 50 per cent of the production costs of all upcoming Malayalam movies. He believed that a reduction in production cost would keep the film industry afloat during the COVID crisis.

The Kerala Film Producers Association's president also revealed that the members of the association would have another meeting with other film bodies and will pass the directive thereafter. For the unknown, the Kerala film industry has an array of movie bodies that look into the matters of various members of the film industry. The industry consists of bodies like AMMA (actors' body), FEFKA (which represents all sections of the industry from light boys to directors), and distributors, and exhibitors bodies.

Meanwhile, a leading producer of Kerala films told an online portal that 70% of the production cost is attributed to the movie stars' remuneration. He further said that actors who used to charge a mere amount back in the day are demanding higher amount even though their stardom remains the same. He further exclaimed that Malayalam movie actors should cut their fees to keep the industry afloat.

Recently, Kollywood director and producer, Mani Ratnam in a tête-à-tête conversation with an online portal also spoke along the reported line of Mollywood producers. He said that stars and film technicians must reduce their fees to bring down the production cost and keep the film industry afloat. Mani Ratnam also expressed that the government too must help the film industry to get back on its feet.

Recently, the Kerala government granted permission to the film industry to start work on movies. According to reports, about 66 Malayalam movies at different stages of production will soon resume work. Malayalam films like Manju Warrier's Lalitham Sundaram, Mammootty's The Priest, and Mohanlal's Ram among others would be reportedly the first ones to resume production. Some media reports also state that the authorities have issued strict-warning to shoot indoors, which would, as a result, restrict the shooting of new films.

