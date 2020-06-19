Andrea Jeremiah Donates Laptops To College Students, Slams Trolls For Criticising Her

Ever since the nation-wide lockdown has been imposed, many actors have become very active on social media as a way to put a smile on the faces of their fans. South singer and actor, Andrea Jeremiah has also been often spotted sharing positivity through her social media. She has not only been posting singing and baking sessions but has also conducted Instagram LIVE sessions in order to raise funds for the needy. With the money the actor collected through her sessions, she has gifted one laptop to three college students each, who are appearing for their board exams this year. Read ahead to know-

Andrea Jeremiah has gifted laptops to college students

Andrea Jeremiah is a very active celebrity on social media. On June 18, 2020, she took to her official Instagram handle to urge people to donate money for the needy and share the news of her good deed. Posting a picture of herself and a young girl, holding the laptop and wearing face masks, Andrea Jeremiah not only proved that she is a helpful citizen of the country but also a responsible one.

Lately, there have been many trolls made on the actor. Giving it right back to all those haters, Andrea Jeremiah’s latest caption read that, “P.S : This photo session wasn’t my idea. So I request all of you to stop squabbling on my comments section & donate instead#putyourmoneywhereyourmouthis”. Just as the actor posted the picture, it set the internet on fire. The post has received more than 90,000 likes and fans have spammed the comment section of her post with appreciation comments.

On the work front

Andrea Jeremiah will next be seen in her upcoming movie, Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie was set to be released in the theatres on April 9, 2020. But, the movie had to be postponed due to the outbreak of the global pandemic.

Master casts Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das as lead characters. The movie has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Meanwhile, Andrea Jeremiah will also be seen appearing in Sundar C's Aranmanai 3. Andrea Jeremiah will also be playing the lead character in Kaa, Vattam and Maaligai. All movies are at different stages of production.

