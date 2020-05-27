Andrea Jeremiah's Terrifying Experience With Bees; Shares Important Message About Them

Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, almost all actors have been staying at home. South Indian actor Andrea Jeremiah is also one of them. She has been regularly sharing updates about her life in quarantine on her social media and even using the space to spread some positive messages. However, in her recent post, Andrea Jeremiah spoke about her terrifying experience with bees. She also had a special message for fans in the post about the environment.

Andrea Jeremiah shares experience with bees outside her window

Andrea Jeremiah recently took to social media to share a horrifying experience that she recently went through. She shared a picture of a swarm of bees outside her window. She also spoke about how she wanted to get rid of them but to no avail.

While talking about how she tried to get rid of the bees, Andrea Jeremiah wrote, "I have nothing against bees, but I don’t want to get stung either. So I made a few calls, trying to find the best possible way to relocate the bees without harming them. Ultimately I was left with only two options- call pest control who would solve the problem by killing all the bees, or just learn to live with them".

The Loham actor also added, “I am terrified of flying insects, yet I can’t imagine killing thousands of bees just so I can feel safe. I feel a great sense of responsibility toward these creatures, simply because they are such an important part of our ecosystem. If bees go extinct, we humans are next”. The actor spoke about how even though she is afraid of the insects, personally, she felt like she had a responsibility towards the environment and hence, let the bees be.

Take a look at Andrea Jeremiah’s post here:

On the work front, Andrea Jeremiah was last seen in Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai opposite Dhanush in 2018. She is currently gearing up for the release of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. Andrea Jeremiah will also be seen in several other films like Kaa, Vattam and Maaligai. She will also be a part of Sundar C's Aranmanai 3. All of these films are currently in its filming stage and are expected to release next year.

