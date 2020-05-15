Andrea Jeremiah Reveals How Chase Sequence In 'Master' Turned Her Into Thalapathy's Fan

Andrea Jeremiah, who has been missing from the silver screen since 2018, will soon mark her return with Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. In a recent interview, Andrea revealed that after a car chase sequence in the film she became a fan of Thalapathy Vijay. Keeping mum about her role, Andreah Jeremiah claimed that her role in Master would be a treat for all her fans.

Earlier last year the makers of Master announced that Andrea Jeremiah is signed to play a pivotal role in the upcomer. However, the makers and the actor refrained from revealing much about her part in the film. Now, months later, Andrea Jeremiah has revealed a little about her role and a special car chase sequence, which she exclaimed to be a special and memorable one.

Besides Andrea Jeremiah, Master cast includes Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, and Vijay Sethupathi. Master directed by Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagarajan is reported to be based on a real-life story, revealed co-writer Pon Parthiban in a recent media interview. Master is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under his banner XB Film Creators.

Interestingly, Master will mark the first onscreen collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. While Thalapathy Vijay will be seen playing the role of a college professor in the film, Vijay Sethupathi will essay the role of a local goon. Revealed to be based on a real-life story, Master will narrate the tale of two childhood friends turned foe.

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is currently in the post-production stage, and reportedly will hit the screens on Thalapathy Vijay's birthday. Reports claim that Master will hit the marquee on June 22, 2020. Although the makers are yet to confirm the news, however, it seems like Thalapathy Vijay's birthday, June 22, is the right time to release the upcomer.

Meanwhile, Andrea Jeremiah has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She will soon join the sets of Vada Chennai 2, which is directed by Vetrimaaran. The upcomer stars Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, with Andrea Jeremiah and Daniel Balaji, playing the supporting roles. Thereafter, Andrea Jeremiah has Kamalakannan's Vattam, Dil Sathya's Maaligai in the pipeline.

