BLACKPINK Rose Spotted At Cannes 2023, BLINKs Await Her Red Carpet Debut

BLACKPINK Rose will be making her maiden Cannes appearance this year. The K-pop idol will be joining her bandmate Jennie, both of whom are set to debut at the film festival this year at the French Riviera. On day 2, Rose was spotted with team of the short film Strange Way of Life. Although Rose was not spotted at the red carpet or attended the official photocall, she was seen at the Cannes, stoking excitement among the BLINKs.

In the first videos and photos surfaced online, Rose was snapped by the photographers. She was dressed in a white crop top, with a light coloured shirt over it and flared black trousers. What added edge to her casual look though was her blonde messy hair, tied in a bun. Even though Rose's red carpet debut will be closely eyed by the fans, for now, her presence at the French Riviera is enough to bring all the attention on the BLACKPINK star. Separately fans will also be looking forward to Rose and Jennie's reunion on the red carpet, if at all this happens.

Rose will be at Cannes, joining the film festival as a brand representative of Yves Saint Laurent. The fashion brand has also ventured into production with a short film starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal. The movie is titled Strange Way of Life and it will premiere at the Cannes 2023.

Apart from the K-pop idols, Indian actresses Mrunal Thakur, Anushka Sharma, Esha Gupta, Sara Ali Khan and Manushi Chhillar will also be marking their first outing at Cannes. Other names in the list of Cannes attendees this year include Aishwarya Rai, Vijay Varma, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anek actress Andrea Kevichusa. Some of these celebs have already walked the red carpet.