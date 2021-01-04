Anil Panachooran Passes Away After Testing COVID Positive; Kerala CM Offers Condolence

Renowned Malayalam poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran passed away at the age of 55 at a private hospital after suffering a heart attack on January 3, 2020. Anil was tested positive for the COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kollam. Many celebrities took to their social media handle to mourn his death. Anil's last venture was with music director Ranjin Raj. Many celebrities and political leaders expressed grief too, on social media.

Kerala Chief Minister and others mourn Anil Panachooran's death

As per the reports by Zee News, he was brought to another facility at around 7.20 pm. According to the PTI reports, Anil passed away at 8.20 pm. According to ANI, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, condoling the demise of Anil, said that his songs such as Chora Veena Mannil from Arabikkatha and Vyathyasthanam Oru Barbaram Balane from Katha Parayumbol will be remembered by Keralites.

Continuing further, the Chief Minister added that his ultimate death will be a great loss to the Film and Cultural sector. Furthermore, Pinarayi stated that Anil penned many songs of high literary standards as a talented lyricist. He informed that he was close to the artist. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala too expressed his grief for the loss.

Celebrities mourn the demise of Anil Panachooran

I am shocked to hear the news of the demise of beloved poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran.

My deepest condolences to the family, friends & all those who loved & adored Anil.



Tributes to the poet who wrote "The idea of equality will never die!"



Lal Salaam Anil ✊ pic.twitter.com/diukAD25KF — Kadakampally Surendran (@kadakampalli) January 3, 2021

Anil Panachooran has left us leaving behind his evergreen poems and lyrics. His works are so gripping and shall live forever.

Sharing my grief with his family and friends.

May his poetic soul Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/B6661B65Nc — Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) January 3, 2021

Heartfelt Condolences on the demise of poet Anil Panachooran whom all of us were fond of.



യുവകേരളയാത്രയിൽ,

പൊള്ളുന്ന വെയിലത്തും;

ചൂടുകൊണ്ട് വാടി കരിയുമ്പോളും;

തളരാതെ മുന്നോട്ടു ഓരോ അടിയും വെക്കാൻ ആവേശം പകർന്നത്

പ്രിയപ്പെട്ട അനിൽ പനച്ചൂരാന്റെ

വരികൾ ആയിരുന്നു;



ആദരാഞ്ജലികൾ pic.twitter.com/kvCS6a0jDz — Jebi Mather (@JebiMather) January 4, 2021



Anil Panachooran's notable works

Anil, who was a lawyer by profession, has penned more than 200 songs, predominantly in the Malayalam film industry and the Malay poetry. Anil was popular for his lyrics in films such as Arabikadha, Kadha Parayumbol, Madambi, Marykkundoru Kunjaadu, Velipadinte Pusthakam, and others. He penned famous poems such as Valayil Veena Kilikal, Anadhan, Pranayakalam, which were especially known among the residents of Kerala. His last lyrics penned was for the film titled Within Seconds, which is scheduled to release this year.

Anil rose to fame in the year 2007 with Arabikkatha, directed by Lal Jose. He then went on to pen lyrics for films by M Mohanan, Pradeep Palluruthy, Mohanlal, Dileep, Indrajith and many others. He has worked with popular composers such as Alex Paul, Mejo Joseph, M Jayachandran, Vidyasagar, Afzal Yusuf, Suresh Peters and Berny Ignatius. Few of his prominent releases include Madampi, Alibhai, Minnaminnikootam, Cycle, Mulla, Twenty: 20, and other. Anil has also penned lyrics for highly grossed films such as Daddy Cool and Cocktail. He then went onto write for Mohanlal’s China Town in 2011. The late poet is survived by his wife Maya and their two children- Maitreyi and Arun.

