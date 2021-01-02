'Draupathi' Movie Cast: All The Actors And Characters Played By Them In This Tamil Film

The Tamil film Draupathi is an action-drama which had released in February 2020. The film was both produced and directed by Mohan G Kshatriyan, while it boasted of Richard Rishi and Sheela Rajkumar in the lead roles alongside K.S.G. Venkatesh, Karunas, and Nishanth in key roles. Although the Tamil film received a mixed reaction from everyone, the exemplary performances by its Draupathi movie cast were lauded by many. Thus, read to know about the cast of Draupathi movie to know about each character in detail.

Also Read | 'Pandya Store' Cast: All Actors And Their Characters On The New Show

The lead cast of Tamil movie Draupathi

Richard Rishi as Rudra Prabhakaran

Polyglot actor Richard Rishi played the lead role Rudra Prabhakaran in Draupathi. Richard as Rudra essayed the role of a Silambam teacher who is put behind the bars for murdering his own sister and wife in the name of honour killing. After getting bail from the prison, he moves to Chennai and murders the antagonist who framed him in his wife's death.

Sheela Rajkumar as Draupathi

Tamil film actor and Bharatanatyam dancer Sheela Rajkumar played the titular role of Draupathi in the action drama. Sheela as Draupathi played the wife of Rudra Prabhakaran, who is believed to be murdered by her own husband. However, as the film proceeds and Prabhakaran gets bail from the prison, many truths about the murder unveil.

Also Read | 'China Town' Malayalam Movie Cast: List Of All The Actors And Characters Played By Them

Soundarya Nanjundan as Raniya

The Darbar actor Soundarya Nanjundan played the role of Raniya in this Mohan G Kshatriyan directorial. Soundarya as Raniya essayed the role of an independent journalist and a YouTuber, who decides to make a documentary on Prabhakaran and wife Draupathi. However, during the making of the film, Raniya finds something fishy in Draupathi's murder case.

Karunas as Advocate Guruthevan

The Tamil actor, political and comedian, Karunas played the role of advocate Guruthevan in Draupathi. Karunas is known for his lead roles in films like Dindigul Sarathy and Ambasamudram Ambani. His intense courtroom scenes in this Tamil action-drama were highly appreciated by the critics as well as the masses.

Also Read | Dare Me Cast: List Of All The Actors Their Characters In This High School Mystery Drama

Supporting Draupathi cast and crew

Aaru Bala essayed the role of Prabakar 's friend

JSK Gopi essayed the role of ACP Muruganandam

Jeeva Ravi essayed the role of a lawyer

G. V. Kumar essayed the role of a Judge

Also Read | 'A Timeless Christmas' Cast: A List Of Actors And Roles They Play

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.