Jailer Director Reveals Which Scenes Were Most Difficult To Shoot In Rajinikanth Starrer

Filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar is basking in the success of his recently released film Jailer, starring Rajinikanth as a vigilante. The film has been going steady at the box office in the 4th week of its release. Now, Jailer premiered on OTT, the director shared insights about shooting the big-budget actioner with stars like Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah, Jackie Shroff and others. He also talked about the most difficult scenes in the film.

Nelson Dilipkumar revealed Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino, Wes Anderson and Mani Ratnam have inspired his filmmaking style.

The director opened up about how the Rajasthan leg of the shoot was difficult for the crew.

Nelson Dilipkumar on pan-India casting in Jailer

The director featured on IMDb's Burning Questions segment where he opened up about the "remarkable cast" of Jailer. He said that though Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff came for fewer scenes in Jailer, they had their own power and aura. He added that their characters were written keeping their respective personalities in mind.

“In Jailer, the cast has Mohanlal sir, Jackie Shroff sir. They come for fewer scenes yet have their own power and aura. So, their characters were written to match it. Thus, there was a natural balance when these actors did the specific roles. Since it was already in the script, it came out naturally,” Jailer director added.

Nelson Dilipkumar reveals 'most complicated' sequence in Jailer

In the same interview, he said that even though every scene in the film is complicated, the Rajasthan schedule was "physically tiring" and posed many challenges. He revealed that the team shot a fighting sequence in hot climate and sand storms. He also shared how Rajinikanth fans crowded the sets, making the shoot all the more difficult.

"Every scene is usually complicated, but I would say the Rajasthan portion was physically tiring. There was a sniper fight sequence because of the hot climate and the sand storms. There was no phone signal. In that place, we had to assemble 250-300 people to shoot, which was difficult. We went to many live locations. Since we had Rajni sir, a lot of crowd needed to be controlled,” Nelson shared.

Amid its successful box office run, Jailer premiered on OTT on September 7.