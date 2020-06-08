Ankush Chaudhari, Sai Tamhankar Virtually Reunite With Their 'Classmates' Co-stars: Watch

Released in 2015, Classmates is a popular Marathi drama starring Ankush Chaudhari, Siddharth Chandekar, Sai Tamhankar, Sonalee Kulkarni, and more. Although a few of the film's actors worked together in different movies later, the entire cast did not really reunite again. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the cast members have reunited virtually and reminisced their Classmates days. The cast went live on Facebook and gave fans a much-awaited reunion.

Ankush Chaudhari virtually reunites with his Classmates cast

Fans were quite excited about the live session even though it was a virtual reunion. The cast along with director Aditya Sarpotdar talked about their shooting days, their experiences with each other, and recalled old stories from their school and college days. It was a fun reunion to watch and the Classmates cast seemed quite happy with the time they got to spend with each other.

The director recalled how they were planning to meet but could not due to the lockdown and added that apart from the lockdown, the reunion could not happen earlier as well even though they planed it a lot of times. The cast talked about the fun times they had during the film's shoot and recalled a certain incident where they could not get through the shoot because the other cast members kept making different noises. They also recalled their school days and talked about how some of them had a crush on their college professors. Actor Pallavi Patil recalled how that never happened to her because all her professors were old people.

About the film

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Classmates hit the screens in January 2015. The film starred Sai Tamhankar, Ankush Chaudhari, Sonalee Kulkarni, Siddharth Chandekar, and Sachit Patil in the lead roles. It is an official Marathi remake of the popular 2006 Malayam film of the same name. The plot of the film revolves around Satya, the leader of a party in his college, who falls in love with Aditi, the niece of a politician. Things take a turn when Aditi and Satya stand in opposition for their college elections due to certain circumstances.

