With Ankush Chaudhari As Gopal, Here Is A Look At Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal' Cast In Marathi

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited is one of the most popular Indian comedy movies. The movie is considered a classic film in the comedy genre. The audience liked all the characters in the movie for their uniqueness and quirky dialogues. The film had a stellar star cast of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi and Tusshar Kapoor along with Rimi Sen and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. After the movie released in 2006 another 3 films have been made in the Golmaal film franchise. Rohit Shetty has directed all the instalments of the Golmaal franchise. Here is the look at Rohit Shetty's Golmaal cast if the film is made in Marathi

Ankush Chaudhari as Gopal

The quirky character of Gopal was played by Ajay Devgn in Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. For the Marathi version of the movie, Ankush Chaudhari can be a perfect choice.

Image Credits: Ajay Devgn and Ankush Chaudhari Instagram

Amey Wagh as Madhav

The funny yet clever character of Madhav was played by Arshad Warsi in the movie. Amey Wagh can match the level of Arshad Warsi’s mischiefs in the Marathi Golmaal.

Image Credits: Arshad Warsi and Amey Wagh Instagram

Suvrat Joshi as Lucky

Tusshar Kapoor played the iconic mute character of Lucky in the movie. Marathi actor Suvrat Joshi can play this role to perfection with his unmatched expressions.

Image Credits: Tusshar Kapoor and Suvrat Joshi Instagram

Jitendra Joshi as Laxman

Laxman is one of the innocent yet hilarious characters in the movie. Sharman Joshi had played the role in Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. For the Marathi version of the movie, Jitendra Joshi becomes the perfect choice.

Image Credits: Sharman Joshi and Jitendra Joshi Instagram

Amruta Khanvilkar as Nirali

Rimi Sen played the character of Nirali in the film. The four lead guys in the film make constant efforts to woo her. Amruta Khanvilkar might be the perfect actor to play this role.

Image Credits: Rimi Sen and Amruta Khanvilkar Instagram

Prashant Damle as Somnath

Paresh Rawal had played this character of an old blind man. For the Marathi version of the movie, Prashant Damle with his acting skills becomes the ideal actor for this role.

Image Credits: pareshrawal1955 and Prashant Damle Instagram

Bharat Jadhav as Babli

The hysterical villain who is after the diamonds is played by Sanjay Mishra in the movie. For the Marathi version, it would be interesting to see Bharat Jadhav as Babli.

Image Credits: Sanjay Mishra and Bharat Jadhav Instagram

Ashwini Bhave as Mangala

Sushmita Mukherjee played the role of Mangala AKA Nani in Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. For the Marathi version of the movie, Ashwini Bhave becomes the ideal actor.

Image Credits: rava__official and Sushmita Mukherjee Instagram

Makrand Anaspure as Vasooli

The swag and style of Vasooli Bhai are still remembered by fans of the movie and the character. Mukesh Tiwari has played a role in the movie. For the Marathi version of Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Makrand Anaspure becomes the natural choice.

Image Credits: mukesh.tiwariact and makrand_anaspure_official Instagram

Promo Image Credits: Ajay Devgn and Ankush Chaudhari Instagram

