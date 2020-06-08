What Siddharth Jadhav, Sonalee Kulkarni, Other Marathi Celebs Were Up To This Weekend?

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, all have been staying indoors. Several Marathi celebs including Siddharth Jadhav, Sonalee Kulkarni, and Subhodh Bhave have been staying in touch with their fans through their social media platforms. Read on to know how Marathi celebs spent their weekend:

Siddharth Jadhav

Siddharth Jadhav celebrated his daughter's birthday during the weekend. The actor celebrated his daughter's birthday at his house on June 6, 2020. Siddharth's Jadhav took to his Instagram and shared a very adorable video of a unique way of wishing his daughter as she turned five years old. Check out the adorable video shared by Siddharth Jadhav with his daughter, Ira:

Sonalee Kulkarni

Sonalee Kulkarni released the very new song, titled Ghe Unch Bharai this weekend. The song that got released under the banner name RedBulb Music was created with aims to keep the boredom away that may have resulted due to the lockdown. The song features various actors including Sonalee Kulkarni, Prarthana Behere, Spruha Joshi, Sansruti Balgude, Prajakta Mali, Pallavi Patil, Bhagyashree Limaye, Rutuja Bagwe, Sayali Sanjeev, Mayuri Deshmukh and Swapanali Patil. Keval Walanj has sung and composed the song. Check out the post shared by Sonalee Kulkarni:

ALSO READ | Suvedha Desai Of 'Vaiju No. 1' Fame Tied The Knot With Sagar Gaonkar; See Pics Here

Subhodh Bhave

Subhodh Bhave along with Spruha Joshi presented an online show that was shown globally. The event was held on June 7, 2020, and the online event was organised by Shriya Events, Melbourne. The online show presented various poems, stories and included several other events. Subhodh Bhave expressed his feelings about working with Spruha Joshi for something that is new to them. They have done such kind of an online show for the very first time.

ALSO READ | Actor Amruta Deshmukh Uninstalls TikTok; Abhidnya Bhave Praises Her BFF

Spruha Joshi

Spruha Joshi, along with collaborating for a global online show with Subhodh Bhave, has done several other interesting things this weekend. The actor seems to be spending time doing some productive things amid the lockdown. She celebrated World Environment Day by wishing her fans and followers. She also made an eco-friendly collaboration with Sushant Dharwadkar and his 'Content Ki Dukan'. Check out the post that Spruha Joshi shared on her Instagram.

ALSO READ | Aadesh Bandekar's 'Home Minister' To Be Filmed From Home? Read Details

Swwapnil Joshi

Swwapnil Joshi recently hosted a popular chat show and web series titled No. 1 Yaari. The actor seems to have taken the notch extra higher as he shared about his new venture. Swwapnil Joshi revealed about his upcoming YouTube channel titled 'Awaz Konacha'. Fans have been more than excited about his upcoming YouTube channel.

ALSO READ | Chinmay Mandlekar Shares Throwback Poster Of 'Farzand' As Film Completes 2 Yrs; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.