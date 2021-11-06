Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' Crosses 100 Crore Benchmark Worldwide After Day 2 BO Collections

Megastar Rajinikanth is back with a bang in the theatres. The actor's film Annaatthe hit the screens on the occasion of Diwali 2021 and is seemingly having a great run at the box office. The family entertainer has reportedly crossed the Rs 100 crore benchmark worldwide and also marked the biggest opening in India till now. As the film is moving towards earning more on the weekend, here is how it performed at the box office on its first two days of release.

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe is set to break box office records as the film has already done a business of over Rs 100 crore worldwide. Trade Analyst Manobala Vijayabalan unveiled the numbers of Annaatthe box office collection. Annaatthe's worldwide box office collection on its opening day marked a total of Rs 70.19 crores. The film garnered Rs 34.92 crores in Tamil Nadu.

#Annaatthe WW Box Office



TN - ₹ 34.92 cr

AP/TS - ₹ 3.06 cr

KA - ₹ 4.31 cr

KL - ₹ 1.09 cr

ROI - ₹ 1.54 cr

OS - ₹ 25.27 cr [Reported Locs]



Total - ₹ 70.19 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 5, 2021

Annaatthe box office collection Day 2

On its second day, the action drama Annaatthe continued to thrill fans and score great numbers at the box office. The film grossed a total of Rs 42.63 crores worldwide. The movie earned Rs 27.15 crores solely in Tamil Nadu.

#Annaatthe WW Box Office



TN - ₹ 34.92 cr

AP/TS - ₹ 3.06 cr

KA - ₹ 4.31 cr

KL - ₹ 1.09 cr

ROI - ₹ 1.54 cr

OS - ₹ 25.27 cr [Reported Locs]



Total - ₹ 70.19 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 5, 2021

Annaatthe has therefore crossed the Rs 100 crores benchmark worldwide with a total collection of Rs 112.82 crores. In the state of Tamil Nadu, the film did a business of Rs 62.07 crores. The family entertainer premiered on 1193 screens across the world.

Superstar #Rajinikanth's #Annaatthe ZOOMS past ₹100 cr at the WW box office in just 2 days.



Day 1 - ₹ 70.19 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 42.63 cr

Total - ₹ 112.82 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 6, 2021

#Annaatthe TN Box Office - STRONG HOLD



Day 1 - ₹ 34.92 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 27.15 cr

Total - ₹ 62.07 cr#Rajinikanth #KeerthySuresh #Nayanthara — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 6, 2021

Rajinikanth's fans welcomed their favourite superstar back to the theatres by dancing and cheering for him outside the theatres. Fans who leave no opportunity to celebrate the megastar even played drums and banjo outside cinemas in Mumbai and Chennai. The film has received a lot of love from the audience.

More about Annaatthe

Apart from Rajinikanth, Annaatthe also casts Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The film's plot revolves around Kaalaiyan, a village president, who leads a simple life and is dedicated towards his village folks and family. He also shares an unbreakable bond with his sister. Kaalaiyan's peaceful existence is disrupted when a villain enters his life. Helmed by Siva, the film is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran.

Image: Twitter/@bookmyshow