'Annaatthe' Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajinikanth-starrer Nearing ₹200 Crore Mark

Diwali has turned out to be good for cinema-goers as they stepped out to watch the options galore at the box office, and the makers too seem to have gained from it. In Bollywood, while Sooryavanshi is raking in the moolah, in regional cinema, it is Annaatthe. The Rajinikanth-starrer is being lapped up by audiences, not just in Tamil Nadu, but across the world.

While the weather has affected the collections to an extent, audiences still seem to be visiting the theatres to catch the film. That was evident with the figures of Day 6. The family action drama is inching closer to ₹200 crore at the worldwide box office.

Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe Day 6 box office collections

Rajinikanth's latest film, Annaatthe, has been on the downward trend after the highs of a reported collection of over ₹30 crore in Tamil Nadu and ₹70 crore worldwide earnings on Day 1. This figure had fallen to around ₹5 crore and ₹11 crore respectively by day 5. The heavy rains in the state were termed as a factor for the drop in collections.

Now, as per the latest reports, the collections in Tamil Nadu on Day 6 was ₹2.80 crore. The collections are likely to take the overall figure in the state past the ₹110 crore mark at the box office, adding to the figures tweeted by industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, who put the 5-day collections at ₹108.64 crore.

Day 1 - ₹ 34.92 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 27.15 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 21.30 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 17.86 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 7.41 cr

Total - ₹ 108.64 cr#Rajinikanth #KeerthySuresh #Nayanthara — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 9, 2021

Though the update in worldwide collections after day 6 is awaited, one can say that the Siva directorial has taken another step towards the ₹200 crore, which stood at ₹186.58 crore at the end of the day 5, as tweeted by Vijayabalan.

Day 1 - ₹ 70.19 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 42.63 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 33.71 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 28.20 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 11.85 cr

Total - ₹ 186.58 cr#Rajinikanth #KeerthySuresh #Nayanthara — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 9, 2021

About 'Annaatthe'

Annaatthe stars Keerthy Suresh in the role of Rajinikanth's sister and the movie traces the events surrounding this sibling relationship. The venture has been produced by Sun Pictures and also features Nayanthara in the lead. It also stars veteran actors like Meena, Khushbu Sundar, Prakash Raj, Jagapathy Babu

Siva is also the writer of the movie along with Savari Muthu, Antony Bhagyaraj and Chandran Pachaimuthu. After the theatrical run, the venture is reportedly heading for a Netflix release.