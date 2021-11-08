'Annaatthe' Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth's Film Crosses Rs 150Cr Benchmark Worldwide

Quick links:
Megastar Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe hit the theatres with a bang on Diwali. The film marked Rajinikanth's return to the cinemas after the COVID-19 pandemic and is now doing wonders at the box office. The film is seemingly having a great run in both Tamil Nadu and worldwide. While the family entertainer crossed the Rs 150 crores benchmark worldwide right after its Day 4 run, the film has broken records not only in Tamil Nadu but the entire world. Here are the details about the film's box office collection after Day 4.
After facing several issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film Annaatthe hit the theatres with a bang. The film has broken five records in just four days run. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan recently unveiled the numbers of Annaatthe box office collection after Day 4. The film has finally crossed the Rs 150 crores benchmark worldwide. Moreover, it also broke records in Tamil Nadu as it became the highest opener in the state by earning over Rs 100 crores after Day 4.
The film earned over Rs 17.86 crores in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, November 7, 2021. The weekend proved to be fate-changing for the film as the collection made it a record-breaking film. So far, the film has earned a total of Rs 101.23 crores in its home state.
#Annaatthe TN Box Office— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 8, 2021
CROSSES the magical ₹100 cr gross mark in just 4 days.
Day 1 - ₹ 34.92 cr
Day 2 - ₹ 27.15 cr
Day 3 - ₹ 21.30 cr
Day 4 - ₹ 17.86 cr
Total - ₹ 101.23 cr#Rajinikanth #KeerthySuresh #Nayanthara
Annaatthe earned even more worldwide on its fourth-day run. The film is now Rs 27 lacs away from crossing the Rs 175 crores mark. The Rajinikanth starrer earned over Rs 28.20 crores worldwide and made a total of Rs 28.20 crores.
#Annaatthe WW Box Office - PHENOMENAL— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 8, 2021
Day 1 - ₹ 70.19 cr
Day 2 - ₹ 42.63 cr
Day 3 - ₹ 33.71 cr
Day 4 - ₹ 28.20 cr
Total - ₹ 174.73 cr#Rajinikanth #KeerthySuresh #Nayanthara
Annaatthe has come out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of India. The film, which also casts Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu, received a warm welcome at the box office. It broke a total of five records. They are:
RECORDS created by superstar #Rajinikanth's #Annaatthe— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 8, 2021
- All time highest opener of TN.
- Highest opener of 2021 in India.
- Highest WW Indian opener of 2021.
- All time highest opening weekend nett of TN.
- Highest grossing Indian opening weekend of 2021.
