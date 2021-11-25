'Annaatthe' Streaming On Netflix: Check The Total Box Office Figures Of Rajinikanth's Film

Legendary star Rajinikanth's film Annaatthe has arrived on the OTT giant Netflix after a successful theatrical run. The film, which was initially released in Tamil and Telugu, is now available in five languages on the streaming service. People now can watch Annaatthe on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. While viewers are excited to watch the film on OTT, here's the information of its total box office collections.

Annaatthe marked the comeback of superstar Rajinikanth to the theatres after one year. The actor was welcomed back to the theatres this Diwali with people singing and dancing outside the cinema halls. The film was also screened on over 1100 screens across the world. While it has almost been three weeks since the film hit the theatres, it is showing no signs of slowing down to attract moviegoers to catch the film in theatres. The movie has neared the mark of Rs 250 crores by the end of its third week.

Annaatthe box office collection so far

Annaatthe is very close to entering the elite Rs 250 crores club. According to the trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Annaatthe's box office collection crossed Rs 200 crores benchmark in its first week. The film did a business of Rs 202.47 crores worldwide. While the numbers came down in the second week, the film still stayed a massive hit. In its second week, the film earned Rs 26.32 crores. By the end of the sixth day of its third week, Annaatthe has come extremely closer to reaching the Rs 250 crores benchmark. The film has so far earned Rs 10.42 crores by the sixth day of its Week 3. The family entertainer has garnered a total of Rs 239.21 crores so far.

#Annaatthe WW Box Office



Week 1 - ₹ 202.47 cr

Week 2 - ₹ 26.32 cr

Week 3

Day 1 - ₹ 1.56 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 1.70 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 2.62 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 3.54 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 0.57 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 0.43 cr

Total - ₹ 239.21 cr#Rajinikanth #KeerthySuresh #Nayanthara — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 24, 2021

More about Annaatthe

Apart from Rajinikanth, Annaatthe also stars Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles. While Keerthy Suresh plays the role of Rajinikanth's sister, Nayanthara portrays his love interest. The film's plot revolves around a village president, who leads a simple life with his sister. When he thinks of finding a suitable person for his sister, a villain's entry disrupts their peaceful life.

Image: Twitter/@box_officeindian