'Anubhavinchu Raja': Nagarjuna Akkineni Drops Trailer Of Raj Tarun Starrer; Watch

Nagarjuna Akkineni, on Wednesday, took to his verified Twitter handle and unveiled the trailer of Raj Tarun-starrer upcoming film, Anubhavinchu Raja.

He shared the trailer and penned an intriguing caption. The film also features Posani Krishna Murali, Aadukalam Naren in essential roles. Scroll down to read more.

Nagarjuna Akkineni unveils Anubhavinchu Raja theatrical trailer

Taking to the micro-blogging site, South Indian star Nagarjuna Akkineni dropped a brand new trailer of Anubhavinchu Raja. Sharing the same, he wrote, "Life is full of ups and downs but you can still have fun!!”

The trailer video begins with Raj Tarun’s character Bangaram, who is a child dancing in a theatre. Later, the trailer cuts to the actor as an adult who is working as a security guard in an IT firm. Bangaram falls in love with a woman named Kashish Khan, who dislikes the security guard. When she asks him to showcase his true persona, the video clip shows the real Bangaram- who is a rich and free-spirited guy in his village. Fans also get to see how a few unexpected situations land him in trouble, leading him to become the president of his village.

Watch Anubhavinchu Raja trailer here

Sreenu Gavireddy has directed the film and also penned its dialogues. The visuals are taken care of by Nagesh Banell, while its background music is scored by Gopi Sundar. The duo's combination compliments each other in the film. So far, the trailer video has garnered more than 7,51,385 views. It has received positive reviews from the viewers. A few of them have also called the film, 'a fun entertainer.'

Backed by Supriya Yarlagadda of Annapurna Studios in association with Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, the film is edited by Chota K Prasad. Along with Raj Tarun, Posani Krishna Murali, Aadukalam Naren, the film also stars Ajay, Sudharshan, Temper Vamsi, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Ravi Krishna, Bhupal Raju, and Ariyana in other pivotal roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 26. Several posters of the film have been shared by the makers on their social media handles. They are leaving no stone unturned to promote the forthcoming fully-packed entertaining film.

Image: Twitter/@AnnapurnaStudios