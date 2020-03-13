Anushka Shetty Breaks Silence On Marriage With Director Prakash Asks 'Why A Big Deal?'

Speculations were rife that South Indian actor Anushka Shetty is all set to tie the knot! While sources claim that she is to marry an Indian Cricketer, fresh new reports suggest otherwise. The actress who was previously linked to her Baahubali co-star Prabhas will reportedly get married to Judgmentall Hai Kya director Prakash Kovelamudi by the end of the year.

READ: Anushka Shetty To Tie The Knot With 'Judgmentall Hai Kya' Director Prakash Kovelamudi?

However, there is no confirmation as neither Anushka nor Prakash has officially commented on the reports. Prakash was married to popular Bollywood writer Kanika Dhillon, who recently confirmed that they got separated two years ago.

Anushka Shetty on her wedding

Expressing her anger over being questioned on getting married, the actress informed that the news is simply 'not true', and that she does not get affected by such rumours. "Don't know why my wedding is such a big deal for anyone. Nobody can hide a relationship. How can I hide my wedding? It is a very sensitive matter and people should deal with it with some sensitivity,'' she added. Furthermore, she asserted that marriage is a sacred space and as much as it is important to anyone, it is important for her too and while she might not publicly go and announce her marriage, she has always welcomed people to ask her questions.

READ: Anushka Shetty To Tie The Knot With An Indian Cricketer? Actress Breaks Silence; Read Here

Meanwhile, Shetty will next be seen in Nishabdham alongside R. Madhavan. The film also features Anjali, Subbaraju, and Shalini Pandey in key roles. The film is expected to release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and is titled 'Silence' in English. Directed by Hemant Madhukar. Nishabdham/Silence is being produced by Cosmos Entertainment, Kiran Studios, and People Media Factory. The actor duo of Anushka Shetty and Madhavan will be coming together for the second time in the film after their film 'Rendu'.

READ: Anushka Shetty To Tie The Knot With An Indian Cricketer? Actress Breaks Silence; Read Here

The first teaser of the film was released on Anushka Shetty’s birthday and garnered a lot of attention from the viewers. Filled with curiosity, fans are desperately waiting for the most anticipated movie to release. The film will hit cinemas next year.

READ: Anushka Shetty: Best Performances Of The Actor Apart From Baahubali

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.