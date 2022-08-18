Anushka Shetty Lauds Dulquer Salmaan's Film 'Sita Ramam'; Says 'it Gently Embraces You'

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna's love tale Sita Ramam opened up to immense appreciation from audiences and critics alike. The Hanu Raghavapudi directorial chronicles a love story in the backdrop of war, as Dulquer's Ram, an orphan army officer embarks on finding and proposing to his ladylove Sita (Mrunal).

Baahubali star Anushka Shetty shared her review of the film on social media, mentioning that the 'beautiful' tale gently embraces one. She hailed the stars and each person associated with Sita Ramam and further rooted for 'many more heartwarming' stories to come.

Anushka Shetty lauds Dulquer Salmaan's love tale Sita Ramam

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, August 18, Shetty shared the film's poster and wrote, "SitaRamam A beautiful film which so gently embraces u and takes u on a journey of Sita ram……Congratulations Sita, Ram, Afreen….EVERY single person out there, every single craft... heartwarming... Cheers to many more heart warming stories." Take a look.

Reacting to her sweet gesture, Hanu Raghavapudi commented, "Thank you so much," while others also hailed the 'superb' flick via comments.

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Dulquer Salmaan spoke about the film and his intense chemistry with Mrunal Thakur. "Sita Ramam is a classic love story. I have heard scripts across the industries but this is one of a kind. I think from the time of hearing the script and transporting it to the magical times, we have created some very memorable moments. Every day on the sets, it was like a moment of being happy as an actor," he mentioned.

Sita Ramam hit theatres on August 5, 2022, in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. It has been bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, while P. S. Vinod has handled the cinematography.

