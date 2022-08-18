Last Updated:

Venkaiah Naidu Heaps Praise On Dulquer Salmaan Starrer 'Sita Ramam'; Calls It 'must Watch'

Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur's recently released romantic drama 'Sita Ramam' was praised by former Vice President Of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Dulquer Salmaan's recently released romantic drama Sita Ramam has been garnering praises from fans and critics alike, thus becoming a commercial success. The film has now received a special mention from former Vice President Of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, who called it a 'must watch'. 

Naidu took to social media to share his review of Sita Ramam, lauding the actors and technical department for their coordination which resulted in a 'beautiful scene'. He also mentioned that, unlike a simple love story, the film puts forth a 'range of emotions'. Written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie also stars  Mrunal Thakur,  Rashmika Mandanna and Sumanth in pivotal roles. 

Venkaiah Naidu heaps praise on Dulquer Salmaan-Rashmika's Sita Ramam

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, August 17, Venkaiah Naidu shared stills from the film and mentioned, "Watched the movie "Sitaram". With the coordination of the actors and the technical departments, a beautiful scene unfolded. Unlike a simple love story, with a heroic soldier background added to it, this film unleashes a range of emotions and is a must-watch for everyone." 

In a follow-up Tweet, he gave a shoutout to Hanu Raghavapudi and the producers for creating a masterpiece. Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur promptly responded to Naidu and expressed gratitude. 

Set in 1964, the movie follows an orphan army officer,  Lieutenant Ram, serving at the Kashmir border. He gets anonymous letters from his ladylove Sita Mahalakshmi and embarks on a mission to find her and propose his love. It hit theatres on August 5. 

