Aradhya: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Are A Lovestruck Newlywed Couple In New Kushi Song

Kushi is an upcoming romantic comedy film, which stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Shiva Nirvana directorial revolves around the love story between an army officer and a girl hailing from Kashmir. Today, July 12, the makers released a new song from the film.

3 things you need to know

Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, will release in theatres on September 1.

The music of the film is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Kushi's first song titled Na Roja Nuvve was released on May 9.

Vijay Deverakonda to romance Samantha Ruth Prabhu in new song

The second song from Kushi is out. It is titled Aardhya . The lyrical video was released in Telugu, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The video features the main leads as a newly-married couple. They are deeply in love with each other.

The chemistry of the on-screen duo is unmissable. The song captures moments from their honeymoon phase. The track also gives a glimpse of Vijay and Samantha's cozy moments.. The track composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab is a melodious track. The Hindi version has been sung by Palak Muchchal and Jubin Nautiyal.

Kushi promises to be a tender love story

Kushi is touted to be a rom-com. The film revolves around the unconventional love story between Vijay and Samantha's characters. This film will mark their second collaboration between the two stars after Mahanati (2018). The shooting for Kushi has been wrapped up and the last schedule took place in Kakinada. A few days ago, a video from the sets went viral. In it, Samantha appeared as a newly-married woman.