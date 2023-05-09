Kushi Song Na Roja Nuvve Starring Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Out

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi's first song titled Na Roja Nuvve has been released today (May 9). The song was released on the occasion of Vijay's birthday. The lyrical music video of Na Roja Nuvve has been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab and the Hindi version of the song is sung by Javed Ali.

Kushi's first single was released by Mythri Movie makers on their Twitter handle. They wrote, "Wooing 'Aara Begum' with a lovely Melody ❤️#Kushi First Single out now. Happy Birthday @TheDeverakonda #NaRojaNuvve #TuMeriRoja #EnRojaaNeeye #NannaRojaNeene #EnRojaNeeye." The video opened with Vijay standing atop a giant rock with his arms open. He was seen falling for Samantha who offered prayers amid the hills. Later, several snippets of the two crossing paths with each other were shown in the music's lyrical video.

After a point, Vijay was seen offering a ride to Samantha and her friend. Seemingly nervous, Samantha agreed to go along with him while he looked passionately at her. The duo shared great chemistry in the melodious song and fans have reacted positively to it. A fan wrote, "Cool melody... Cool visuals.. Beautiful pair.... Happy birthday vijay devarakonda," while another user commented, "After so long seeing a beautiful love song with no intimidating scenes just so pure."

About Kushi

Kushi starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda in prominent roles is helmed by Shiva Nirvana and backed by Mythri Movie Makers. This film will give reference to the Tamil movie starring Vijay and Jyothika that was released back in 2000. However, this will focus more on the rom-com side and will get a pan-India release. The movie has been scheduled to release on September 1, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam languages.