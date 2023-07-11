Anasuya Bharadwaj Compliments Vijay Deverakonda's Brother Amid Feud With Kushi Actor

Anasuya Bharadwaj's unexpected compliment to Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand over his upcoming film Baby has caught the internet's attention. A feud has been ongoing between Anasuya and Vijay. It began during the release of Arjun Reddy (2017) due to use of abusive words in the film, which Anusuya had objected to. Now, her comment on Anand's post is being seen as a sign that things are on the mend between her and the Liger actor.

Three things you need to know

Anasuya Bharadwaj complimented Anand, who will be seen in the upcoming film Baby.

Anususya and Vijay's feud started with their disagreement over Arjun Reddy over the use of expletive language.

The actress had alleged that she was a victim of trolling on social media over her feud with the Liger actor.

Anasuya's positive tweet about Vijay's brother

During a recent media conference, Anasuya surprised everyone by announcing her willingness to put an end to the feud. More recently, she took to Twitter to express her admiration for Anand Deverakonda's upcoming movie, Baby. In her tweet, she praised the film's hard-hitting lines and originality, further stating that the story resonates with her own experiences.

Anasuya also mentioned specific cast members, including Viraj Ashwin, Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi and SKN, wishing them the best and expressing her happiness on seeing their progress.

Taking to twitter, Anasuya wrote, "So late to the party, but it's better late than never… love love luuuuurrrrvv the hard-hitting lines and the originality to this trailer.. naaku telisina vaalla katha laage anipistundi.. can't wait for it.. always proud of you @sairazesh garu!!"

(Anasuya praises Anand Deverakonda in a social media post | Image: Anasuya Bharadwaj/Twitter)

In another tweet, she added, "@viraj_ashwin Viraaaaa ❤️ you look so cool 😍 @ananddeverkonda very intense 👊🏻 @iamvaishnavi04 very promising 😊 @SKNonline you've come a long way.. very happy for you andi.. beat wishes to the entire team!! #BabyMovie #BabyOnJuly14th."

(Anasuya called Ananda 'very intense' in the movie | Image: Anasuya Bharadwaj/Twitter)

All well between Anasuya and Vijay Deverakonda?

Anasuya's compliment for Anand has led netizens to speculate about the intention behind it. Moreover, her mention of the film's storyline resembling her real-life acquaintances has added an intriguing layer. Vijay, on the other hand, has been busy with the shoot of Kushi, opposite Samantha. The film will be released on September 1.