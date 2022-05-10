'Arjun Reddy' Actor Rahul Ramakrishna Announces Marriage With Ladylove Bindu; Check Post

South actor Rahul Ramakrishna rose to fame after starring in Vijay Deverakonda-starrer films like Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam. The actor is all set to embark on a new chapter of his life as he will soon tie the knot with his ladylove Bindu.

Rahul took to his social media handle and shared a 'loved-up' picture with his soon-to-be wife and shared the news of his wedding.

Recently, the Arjun Reddy actor took to his Twitter handle and made a revelation that made all his fans all across the country beam with joy. Ramakrishna informed his fans and followers that he is soon getting married to Bindu. Announcing the news, the actor also shared an adorable photo where he is seen kissing his girlfriend on the terrace of their house. Sharing the romantic photo, Rahul captioned the post as "Getting married, finally, soonly!."

As soon as the news surfaced online, fans extended congratulatory messages to the much-loved couple who are all set to take their relationship a step further. Several fans dropped heart emoticons in the comments section of the post. For the unversed, as per various media reports, Bindu by profession is a software developer and the couple has planned a simple registered wedding but there is no official confirmation on the news from the duo's side.

Rahul Ramakrishna on the work front

Rahul Ramakrishna had made his debut with the short film, Sainma. He is well known for his notable performances in SS. Rajamouli's recent magnum opus RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the titular roles. His other popular works include Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani's Bharat Ane Nenu. Ramakrishna will be next seen in Naga Shourya's Krishna Vrinda Viharik and Rana Daggubati's Virata Parvam.

