ARM Teaser Out: Tovino Thomas Flaunts Rugged Avatar In Epic Drama

The teaser of Tovino Thomas starrer Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) was released by its makers on Friday (May 19). The Hindi teaser of the film was unveiled by Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. In addition to that, 5 other actors were included to release the teaser in various other languages. Actor Nani for Telugu, Prithviraj Sukumaran for Malayalam, Rakshit Shetty for Kannada and director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Arya for Tamil.

In the clip, Thomas was seen flaunting a rugged and rustic avatar where he sports long hair. The teaser starts with a little girl asking her grandmother a story about a thief. The lady asks her grandchild why she wants to know about that thief while going to bed as that is the time when people pray to god. In the next scene, we see a village in some trouble and the people in the village are waiting to for something magical to happen.

More about ARM

Apart from Tovino Thomas, ARM also stars Krithi Shetty and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles. The film is written by Sujith Nambiar and produced by Dr Zachariah Thomas and Listin Stephen under Magic Frames and UGM Productions. Jithin Laal’s directorial will be released sometime later this year.

On the work front, Tovino Thomas was last seen in Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018 Everyone Is A Hero. The ensemble star cast also included Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Narain, Lal, Indrans, Aju Varghese, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, and Gauthami Nair. The film was based on the 2018 Kerala floods and was a commercial success. Mohandas has done the production design and art direction, with Akhil George stepping in for DOP and Chaman Chacko doing the editing. The team is currently working on releasing the dubbed Telugu version of the film as well which will be released soon. It had its Malayalam release on May 5.