Arvind Swamy Shares Rare Picture Featuring Him And His Daughter; Check Post

It is a known fact that Arvind Swamy's family rarely makes an appearance on the actor's social media handle. Arvind Swamy's photos and videos on social media tend to talk about the projects that he was either working on in the past, is busy with at the present, or will be seen as a part of in the future. But now, the actor has posted a picture with his daughter that has gone viral. The tweet sees the actor and his daughter smiling for the camera while they enjoy a bike ride. The tweet featuring Arvind Swamy's daughter can be found below.

The Tweet

The actor, who will be seen playing a pivotal character in the Kangana Ranaut-led Thalaivi, is quite vocal about his views regarding topics such as sports, price of movie tickets, and politics. Every now and then, the actor tends to share candid thoughts regarding the same through his Twitter handle. Some of it can be found below.

The Tweets

Introducing Safety Gear will not take away anything from the sport. Examples r aplenty of lives being saved & injuries minimised -Cricket, Boxing, Hockey, Auto racing, Martial Arts, Cycling, etc.; its a sign of respect to the participants and key for popularising the sport itself — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) January 17, 2021

I have never understood why the price of movie tickets needs to be restricted. How do u hv the same price for different products, produced at different costs, exhibited through different quality of theatres, in different areas with different real estate investments? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) January 8, 2021

On the professional front, the actor will be seen playing the character of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR in the Kangana Ranaut-led Thalaivi. The biographical drama is based on the life of Jayalalithaa, the late actor and former six-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He recently shared the first look of his character from the film. Take a look at it below:

Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi . A teaser follows at 10.30 am today. Hope u like it 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LjnN6Ybwrw — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) January 17, 2020

