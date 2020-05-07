Arvind Swamy To Star Opposite 'Baahubali' Actor Prabhas In Nag Ashwin's Next Film?

Roja actor Arvind Swamy and Baahubali star Prabhas are all set to lock horns on the big screen. This upcoming project will be helmed by Nag Ashwin. Swamy is yet again set to play the villain and fans are highly anticipating this film. Read further ahead to know more details:

Arvind Swamy to lock horns with Prabhas

According to reports, Prabhas is all set for his upcoming ventures. He will be seen in at least two films next year. Arvind Swamy has played the lead in several films in his early days. But the actor is now sticking to the role of the antagonist and fans are in sink with this recent development and preferences of Swamy. He was seen playing a negative role in Ram Charan's Dhruva in 2016. In 2017, he starred in Bogan, which was produced by Prabhudeva and featured Ravi Mohan as the protagonist. In Bogan, Swamy played the role of Aadhithya Maravarman, who is well-versed in magic and uses it for illegal purposes.

Fans are now excited to see what role will Arvind Swamy play in the upcoming Prabhas starrer. On the other hand, Prabhas is also working on a film that is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. it is said that Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing the big screen with the Saaho star in this film. It is being called as Prabhas 20 for now and the shoot will resume after the COVID-19 lockdown is over. Both these films are set to release in 2021 and Baahubali fans are highly anticipating the release of these films.

