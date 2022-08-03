After entertaining the audience for several years in the much-loved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, actor Raj Anadkat has been missing from the show for the past few months. The actor's absence has sparked his exit rumours. Raj became a household name after essaying the role of Jethalal Gada's son Tipendra Gada aka Tapu, who is known for his wit and intellect and is the main member of 'Tapu Sena'.

As Raj is not seen on the show for quite some time now, there were several rumours of the actor leaving the show doing rounds on the internet. However, after weeks of speculations, Raj recently reacted to the reports of his exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Raj Anadkat breaks silence on leaving TMKOC

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been successfully running and entertaining fans for almost 14 years. Over the years, the fan base of the show has grown and its characters have become immortal in the hearts of its fans. Post Shailesh Lodha's shocking exit from the much-celebrated daily soap, news of Raj Anadkat quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began grabbing the headlines.

In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, when Raj was asked about his exit from the show, the actor did not give a clear answer and said he 'loves to build suspense around everything.' Raj stated, "My fans, my audience, my well-wishers, they all know that I am very good in creating suspense. I am an expert in creating suspense."

He further revealed that whatever decision he takes, he will surely update his fans about the same."Whatever it is, I'll update my fans. When the time is right, everyone will get to know," Raj added.

For the unversed, Raj Anadkat was roped in for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017 replacing actor Bhavya Gandhi. The show revolves around the life of Gokuldham society members and the everyday problems that they face in their life. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's cast comprises actors like Dilip Joshi, Shyam Pathak, Mandar Chandwadkar, Tanuj Mahashabde, Sonalika Joshi, Gurucharan Singh, Mayur Vakani, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi and many others. The daily soap is the longest-running television show and has a huge fan base all across the globe.

Image: Instagram@raj_anadkat/Twitter@tmkoc_ntf