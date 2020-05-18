Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Dream Girl's Telugu Remake Gets Its Leading Man In Raj Tarun

With the government authorities allowing filmmakers to start work on their films (taking necessary precautions), there have been quite a few movie announcements lately. Recently, there were reports that Suresh Babu has bagged the Telugu remake rights of Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl. Now, days later, Raj Tarun in a media interview confirmed that he signed the dotted lines of the Telugu remake of Dream Girl.

Sharing his excitement, Raj Tarun revealed that it is hard to step into the shoes of Ayushmaan Khurrana for Dream Girl Telugu remake. However, the actor exclaimed that he is ready for the challenge, and also revealed that he loves experimenting with his movie characters, and wishes to do more challenging roles in the near future. Meanwhile, Dream Girl Telugu remake is currently in the pre-production, and the makers of the upcomer plan to start the shooting soon after the lockdown ends.

Dream Girl, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha in the lead, narrates the tale of a man who is an impersonator by profession. The Raaj Shaandaliyaa directorial released in September last year and managed to enter the 100 crore club soon after the release. Reportedly, Dream Girl earned about Rs 139 crores at the box office.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. The movie, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead is reported to narrate the story of a grumpy old man and his tenant. Last year, the first look of Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan made its way to social media, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers. The picture had a restrained Ayushmann Khurrana with Amitabh Bachchan standing in the periphery of a road. The look took the internet by storm with many raving about the actors' transformation.

On the other hand, Raj Tarun has a slew of movies at different stages of production. He will be next seen in Vijay Kumar Konda's Orey Bujjigaa. The movie, starring Raj Tarun and Hebah Patel in the lead has reportedly finished its post-production and is gearing up for a release. Raj Tarun, in an interview, revealed that the movie would release soon after lockdown ends. Besides the upcomer, Raj Tarun is in talks with several filmmakers for his next.

