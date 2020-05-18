Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his out-of-the-box movies. The actor is often praised by fans and critics for doing movies which are different in narrative and have an engaging story. Similarly, the romantic films done by Ayushmann too have a different style which is loved by the audience. Here are a few films by Ayushmann Khurana in which he did well in the romantic genre.

Ayushmann Khurrana's films that prove he is quite a charming romantic hero

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' & Other Films That Won Her Best Actor Award

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Dum Laga Ke Haisha was a film that revolved around several crucial aspects. The protagonist of the film is upset with his life after he is forced to marry a woman. The man hates her for her appearance at first and tries to maintain his distance from her. However, things start to ease up between the couple and they get closer over time. This passage of time and falling in love between the two was loved by the audience who absolutely loved the film. Bhumi Pednekar was praised for doing a spectacular job in the film along with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana And Other Celebs Who Showcased Their Singing Talent During Lockdown

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan was a love story between two lovers who seem quite perfect for each other. However, things take a turn when a certain revelation is made in the film. This causes a conflict in the story, thus affecting the love story of the couple. This setback makes Ayushmann Khurrana’s character lose his confidence just before his marriage day arrives. What follows next becomes the crux of the story.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Pours In Birthday Wishes For Nushrat Bharucha In The Sweetest Way

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Bareilly Ki Barfi has seen Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurana in an adorable yet complicated love story. Bitti is a woman who is fascinated by the writings of an author and often finds his work amusing. Soon she gets eager to meet him and is persistent about this thought. Things get complicated when Ayushmann’s character decides to fetch the writer of the book for Bitti. The cute back and forth among the three prime characters is both hilarious and adorable to watch.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's Favourite Sport Is Cricket And These Posts Prove It

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is one of the first gay love stories in mainstream Bollywood. It speaks of a love story between two lovers and their conflict with society and its norms. Despite having an educated scientist as a father, Jitendra Kumar’s father refuses the union of him with his boyfriend. The story goes on to highlight several aspects of hate and repressiveness faced by the LGBTQ community in terms of relationships. However, the chemistry between the two actors and their belief in one another is something that is quite charming in the film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.