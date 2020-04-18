SS Rajamouli Set To Direct Mahesh Babu In His Next Project After RRR

SS Rajamouli is currently caught up with his upcoming project RRR. The recently released motion poster of the film did a great job in creating a buzz for the film. The shooting of RRR is currently put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Amid this lockdown, the popular director still gets in touch with media houses for interviews.

SS Rajamouli to direct Mahesh Babu in his next

During a recent conversation with a media channel, SS Rajamouli opened up on his next project with actor Mahesh Babu. The director has already revealed multiple times that post the wrapping of RRR, he will be directing a film for producer KL Narayana. He added that actor Mahesh Babu is set to play the lead in it.

During another recent interview regarding RRR, SS Rajamouli revealed the reason for signing Alia Bhatt for the role of Sita in his film. The director said that he needed an actor who can stand the ground between Jr NTR also known as Tarak and Charan who are both talented actors. He added that the reason he went for her is that she can be innocent, vulnerable and yet be extremely resilient.

SS Rajamouli mentioned that the period drama is a love triangle between Alia, Ram Charan, and Junior NTR. He revealed that Alia's shoot was supposed to happen this month but had to be put on hold because of the pandemic. The director said that they need to rework the dates and the schedule and added that he is looking forward to working with her.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is set in the era of 1920s and is a fictional story based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan will be seen essaying the character of Alluri and Junior NTR will be playing the latter. Besides the two, the project will also feature stars like Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani and Ajay Devgn.

