'Baahubali' Fame Ramya Krishnan's Unseen Photo From Her Baby Shower Is Alluring; See Pics

Telugu actor Ramya Krishnan, a few weeks ago, shared an unseen picture from her baby shower ceremony online. Sharing the photos online, Ramya Krishnan wrote: "This picture from my Vallaikaapu ceremony with my 2 periyammas who are not alive now." (sic) Interestingly, the pictures shared by Ramya Krishnan also have her mother and mother-in-law.

Check out Ramya Krishnan's rare photos from her baby shower:

Ramya Krishnan, who gained popularity after her portrayal in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali franchise (2015-2017), married Telugu film director Krishna Vamsi in 2003. The couple has a son named Rithwik Vamsi. The Baahubali actor recently wished her partner in an adorable social media post.

Sharing quirky images of the two, the Baahubali actor wrote: "Joy, pain, family, fight....the pimple on my cheek and the yin to my yang...that's about as mushy as I can get Happy happy birthday #krishnavamsi." (sic)

What's next for Ramya Krishnan?

Ramya Krishnan will be next seen in the second season of her digital series Queen. The series, starring Ramya Krishnan in the lead, is based on a book by Anita Sivakumarannitha. It also features actors like Indrajith Sukumaran, Vanita Krishnachandra, Sonia Aggarwal, Anikha Surendran in prominent roles. The series is directed by Gautham Menon and co-directed by Prasath Murugesan.

Besides the upcomer, Ramya Krishnan has Puri Jagannadh's untitled film with Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead. The movie is an action-thriller that will mark the Bollywood debut of popular Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda. The shooting of the film is stalled due to the pandemic.

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur under their respective production banners. The movie will simultaneously release in Hindi and Telugu. Apart from the upcomer, Ramya Krishnan has an array of films at different stages of production in the pipeline.

