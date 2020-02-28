Ramya Krishnan Joins Cast Of Vijay Deverakonda And Ananya Panday’s Next

Vijay Deverakonda, who last graced the big screens with World Famous Lover, has a slew of interesting releases lined-up in the coming year. The actor is currently gearing up for his big Bollywood debut alongside Ananya Panday. Recently, it was reported that Baahubali actor, Ramya Krishnan has also been roped in to play a vital character in the film. Here are the details:

Ramya Krishnan to play a vital part in the untitled venture

Ever since the news of Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda’s association for a film was announced, fans have been excited to witness the actors weave magic onscreen. As it turns out, Ramya Krishnan, who was lauded for her performance in the Baahubali series, has also joined the film's cast. Reportedly, Ramya Krishnan plays a vital part in the untitled venture and her character’s presence will add great value to the film. Reportedly, actor Habib Hossain has also been roped in by the makers. However, no official statement on the same have been issued by the makers of the film.

In 2020, Ramya Krishnan will be seen along with Amitabh Bachchan and Aparshakti Khurrana in The Great Man. Directed by Tamilvannan, The Great Man is expected to hit the theatres later in 2020. The actor also has Tera Yaar Hoon Main in her kitty. Tera Yaar Hoon Main is a Hindi-Tamil bilingual movie starring Amitabh Bachchan, S.J. Suryah and Ramya Krishnan in the leading roles.

All about Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's next

Starring Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan in the leading roles, the film is expected to go on floors later this year. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the much-awaited film also stars Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu in crucial roles.

