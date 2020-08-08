Rana Daggubati Gets Epic Gift From 'Baahubali Kingdom'; See Pics

Rana Daggubati is set to tie the knots with Miheeka Bajaj on August 8, 2020. The actor received wishes from several people including celebrities and close friends. He also received wishes from 'The Baahubali Kingdom' which he shared on his social media. Read on:

Rana Daggubati teases Baahubali prequel

Taking to his official social media handle, Rana Daggubati posted a photo of a book by S S Rajamouli. The actor captioned it saying, "Ah wishes from the kingdom". The book is supposedly a prequel to the Baahubali films. It is titled as Chaturanga and is written by Anand Neelakanthan. Daggubati has shared it on the occasion of his wedding and this has caught the eyes of his fans. Here is a photo of the same:

Miheeka Bajaj is the daughter of Suresh Bajaj, the owner of a jewellery business. Their wedding is attended by several high-profile individuals. Actor Daggubati Venkatesh was also present at the wedding.

ALSO READ | Disney Suffers A $5 Billion Loss Due To COVID-19; Read Details

The wedding and the Mehendi ceremony took place, following all the rules and regulations that are provided by the government amidst the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. The actor also took to the official social media handle of his father's production company titled Suresh Productions and posted a photo that featured him in the traditional outfit of an off-white colour. In the photo, he was wearing a pair of shades and a white coloured mask. He captioned it saying "mask up and stay safe". Here is the social media post:

ALSO READ | 'Umbrella Academy' 2 Quiz: Take This Quiz If You're A Fan With An Eye For Details

On the work front, Rana Daggubati was last seen in the 2019 action comedy film titled Housefull 4. In the film, he played the role of Raja Gama and Pappu Rangeela. The film also featured actors like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, and others. It was directed by Farhad Samji and was well received by critics.

ALSO READ | Rana Daggubati Shares Pre-wedding Picture, Says 'mask Up And Stay Safe'



ALSO READ | Upen Patel Slams Those Who Were Silent In SSR's Case, Says 'Shame On You'



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.