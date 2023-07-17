Baby Box Office Collection Day 3: Anand Deverakonda Starrer Generates Buzz

Anand Devarakonda has managed to carve out a niche for himself in the Telugu film industry. He recently appeared in Baby alongside lesser-known actors Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin. Upon the film’s release, it managed to garner a notable box office collection.

3 things you need to know:

Baby was released on July 14.

Anand Deverakonda is the brother of reputed actor Vijay Deverakonda.

The film has received rave reviews from critics.

Baby’s slow ascent at the box office

The Telugu film made a box office collection of Rs 4.05 crore on Friday as per Sacnilk. It carried on a similar performance on Saturday with Rs 4.75 crores, seeing an increment of 17.28%. Finally, it received a strong bump on Sunday with Rs 6.05 crore. The 27.37% increment can be attributed to word-of-mouth promotion, as well as, the critical praise for the film.

(Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in Baby The Movie | Image: ananddeverakonda/Twitter)

The total box office collection for the film stands at ₹14.85 crore. Moreover, the film pulled in ₹3.30 crore throughout its weekend run. That led to its 3-day collection totalling ₹17.50 crore. It’s a noteworthy collection during a three-day run since the film only has a meagre budget of ₹12 crore.

Baby's cult-like success

Baby was released on the same day as the Tamil hit Maaveeran. Both of the films saw competition from the Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1. This month is also especially dry for Bollywood films as both Vidya Balan starrer Neeyat and 72 Hoorain ended up being box office disasters.

(Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in Baby | Image: ananddeverakonda/Twitter)

Moreover, the film has a very youth-relevant storyline, which is pulling in younger audiences as well. With the positive reception from critics, Baby is likely to garner a better box office collection in its next weekend.