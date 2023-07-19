Baby Box Office Collection Day 5: Anand Deverakonda Starrer Emerges As Sleeper Hit

Anand Deverakonda starrer Baby has managed to gain steady business at the box office. The Telugu film was released on July 14 and has earned a total of Rs 25.65 crore since then. The business of the movie internationally has also emerged as a big surprise.

3 things you need to know:

Baby starrer Anand Deverakonda is the brother of Kushi actor Vijay Deverakonda.

The movie also stars Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin.

The film narrates a youth-centric plot.

Anand Deverakonda’s film fares well at the domestic box office

Baby continues to draw audiences in theatres even on the fifth day of its release. Made on a humble budget of Rs 12 Crores, the film’s total collection stands at Rs 25.65 Crore as per Sacnilk. On Tuesday, July 18, the film minted Rs 4.9 Crores.

(Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya headline the Telugu movie Baby | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

On its first weekend, the movie’s total collection was Rs 17.50 Crore. After getting a bumper opening of Rs 4.05 Crore, the Anand Deverakonda starter's business saw massive growth over the weekend. Trade analysts opine a positive word of mouth reigned helpful in spurting the collections.

Baby becomes a ‘surprise hit’ in the international market

(A tweet by Taran Adarsh | Image: Twitter)

While the movie’s business at the domestic box office remains impressive, its International collections come as a surprise. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh declared the film a ‘sleeper hit’ by quoting that it has crossed $400K after the first weekend. He also mentioned, “While most low-cost films go completely unnoticed in the international arena, Baby is already attracting substantial footfalls with each passing day.” The film continues to make a strong buzz in international and domestic markets alike.