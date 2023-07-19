Vijay Deverakonda Gets Emotional For Brother Anand At Baby Success Meet

Anand Deverakonda starrer Baby has managed to emerge as a sleeper hit. Helmed by Sai Rajesh Neelam, the movie opened to good numbers at the box office, and since then, has managed to attract continuous footfalls. The makers celebrated the film's success with the cast and crew. Arjun Reddy star and Anand's elder brother Vijay Deverakonda joined in the celebrations.

3 things you need to know

Baby also stars Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles.

The film was released on July 14 and has done well in the Telugu market.

Anand Deverakonda made his debut with the 2019 film Dorasaani.

Vijay Deverakonda talks about success and failures

At the success party of Baby, the Dear Comrade actor gave an emotional speech. He touched upon the subject of success and failure. He said that embracing both aspects is important. He added that one should celebrate their successes but also learn from their failures. He emphasised on the transient nature of moments in life.

He said, "You are going to see lots of successes and lots of failures ahead. Celebrate your successes and learn from your failures. Both are very important. Welcome them both, don't be scared of it because everything is temporary."

Baby emerges as sleeper hit

Sai Rajesh Neelam's romantic drama witnessed a bit of decline on Tuesday (July 18) as the film earned Rs 4.75 crore. This took the total collection in four days to Rs 25.50 crore, as per Sacnilk. The film had an overall 45.01 percent occupancy in the Telugu market. On the first day, the film earned Rs 2.05 crore, followed by Rs 4.75 crore and Rs 6.05 crore on the second and third days, respectively.



What's next for Vijay Deverakonda?

On the work front, Vijay is gearing up for the release of Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actor is busy promoting his film, scheduled to release in theatres on September 1.