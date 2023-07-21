Last Updated:

Baby Box Office Collection Day 7: Anand Deverakonda Film Ends First Week On A Strong Note

Anand Deverakonda's latest release Baby is holding well at the box office. The film is projected to begin week 2 of its theatrical run on a good note.

Aalokitaa Basu
Baby

Baby stars Anand Deverakonda in the lead Image: ananddeverakonda/Instagram


Telugu actor Anand Deverakonda's Baby has officially entered the second week of its theatrical run. The film registered surprisingly good numbers over its first seven days, emerging as a sleeper hit. It also received positive reviews. Baby is the story of a student driven love triangle.

3 things you need to know

  • Anand Deverakonda is the brother of actor Vijay Deverakonda.
  • Baby released in theatres on July 14 and has been made on a budget of ₹12 crores. 
  • Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Viraj Ashwin and Nagendra Babu also star in the film, among others.

Baby has a strong week 1


Baby opened on a positive note and collected ₹4.05 crore on the first day. It grew due to the good word of mouth, earning ₹4.75 crores on the second day. The film hit a high with its first Sunday and made ₹6.05 crores. Baby was able to maintain its momentum even on its first Monday (July 17). It collected an impressive ₹5.9 crores.

Baby starring Anand Deverakonda released in theatres on July 14 | Image: ananddeverakonda/Instagram

Having already broken even on the first weekend itself, the slight dip in numbers did not really threaten Baby's theatrical run. Made on a modest budget of ₹12 crores Baby has gone on to mint a sum total of ₹33.55 crores in its first week itself. 

Baby to have a strong week 2

Baby is holding good pace at the box office, ensuring a steady flow of numbers without any major dips. As per reports, the film's day 8 collections will be around ₹2.50 crores which is a good figure given its budget. This is likely to push its collections to ₹36.05 crores. Baby is Anand's first release after Highway (2022), which released on OTT.

