Baby Box Office Collection Day 7: Anand Deverakonda Film Ends First Week On A Strong Note

Telugu actor Anand Deverakonda's Baby has officially entered the second week of its theatrical run. The film registered surprisingly good numbers over its first seven days, emerging as a sleeper hit. It also received positive reviews. Baby is the story of a student driven love triangle.

3 things you need to know

Anand Deverakonda is the brother of actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Baby released in theatres on July 14 and has been made on a budget of ₹12 crores.

Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Viraj Ashwin and Nagendra Babu also star in the film, among others.

Baby has a strong week 1



Baby opened on a positive note and collected ₹4.05 crore on the first day. It grew due to the good word of mouth, earning ₹4.75 crores on the second day. The film hit a high with its first Sunday and made ₹6.05 crores. Baby was able to maintain its momentum even on its first Monday (July 17). It collected an impressive ₹5.9 crores.

(Baby starring Anand Deverakonda released in theatres on July 14 | Image: ananddeverakonda/Instagram)



Having already broken even on the first weekend itself, the slight dip in numbers did not really threaten Baby's theatrical run. Made on a modest budget of ₹12 crores Baby has gone on to mint a sum total of ₹33.55 crores in its first week itself.

Baby to have a strong week 2

Baby is holding good pace at the box office, ensuring a steady flow of numbers without any major dips. As per reports, the film's day 8 collections will be around ₹2.50 crores which is a good figure given its budget. This is likely to push its collections to ₹36.05 crores. Baby is Anand's first release after Highway (2022), which released on OTT.