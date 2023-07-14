Baipan Bhaari Deva Box Office Collection: Marathi Film Records Nearly 100% Jump In Week 2

The makers of Baipan Bhaari Deva are enjoying the unprecedented success of their film at the box office. The film registered fairly successful numbers in its first week. The makers, however, were surely not anticipating the quantum jump the film has made in its second week.

3 things you need to know

Baipan Bhaari Deva is directed by Kedar Shinde.

The film is led by an all-women cast comprising of Rohini Hattangadi, Vandana Gupte, Sukanya Kulkarni, Shilpa Navalkar, Suchitra Bandekar and Deepa Parab.

The film centers around 6 sisters who are separated from each other for a series of reasons.

Baipan Bhaari Deva's stellar box office run

Baipan Bhaari Deva has essentially made history with its surprise stellar performance in its second week at the theatres. Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media handles to share the numbers detailing the film's ongoing successful run.

Baipan Bhaari Deva began its second week at the box office with a modest collection of Rs 2.31 crore. It, however, doubled its earnings the very next day with Rs 5.28 crores hitting a high of Rs 6.10 crores on its second Sunday. While the rest of the week turned out humdrum, its cumulative performance over the second week recorded an overall jump of 98.8%.

(Baipan Bhaari Deva has registered an almost 100% jump in its collection in second week | Image: @taran_adarsh/Instagram)

In its first week alone, Baipan Bhaari Deva had collected ₹12.50 crores. Its cumulative earnings for week 2 stand at ₹24.85 crores. Its current collections are at ₹37.35 crores and counting.

Baipan Bhaari Deva becomes highest-grossing Marathi film of 2023

Its stellar performance in its second week at the theatres has helped Baipan Bhaari Deva clinch the 10th highest-grossing Marathi film title. It is also the highest-grossing Marathi film of the year so far. It was released in theatres on June 30 and will be entering its third week.